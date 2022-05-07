IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

