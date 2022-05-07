Hush One Day Volume Reaches $656.00 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a market cap of $1.53 million and $656.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00337093 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00076742 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00097222 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

