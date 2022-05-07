Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 99.79% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,120. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.