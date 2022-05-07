Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

