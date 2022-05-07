HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Announces Earnings Results

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-0.44 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $15.17 on Friday, reaching $356.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,690. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $325.97 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.08.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.