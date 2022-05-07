HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.71

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.71 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17.10 ($0.21). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 16.35 ($0.20), with a volume of 156,778 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The company has a market cap of £111.74 million and a PE ratio of 22.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.29.

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

