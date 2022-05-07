HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 540 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.00) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.43) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.87) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.00) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 565.25 ($7.06).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £101.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 507.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 486.30. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 329.55 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.