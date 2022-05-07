Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.51. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.7417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

