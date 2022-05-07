Honest Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Honest has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $59,618.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00238640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00205610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00472970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039416 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,402.30 or 1.95659175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.