HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.14. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

HMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 55.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 25.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,054. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $742.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

