Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.73

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as low as $11.74. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Héroux-Devtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

