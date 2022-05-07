Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Buys $99,750.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,388,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,830.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $205,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $246,950.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.06.

HMTV stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,653,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 777,440 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,878,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.