Hedera Hashgraph 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002171 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00158921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00029639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00337276 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00040698 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.