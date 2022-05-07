HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.24. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.