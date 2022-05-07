Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €215.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($226.32) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €138.80 ($146.11) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($188.42) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €138.55 ($145.84) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €149.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €160.03. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($122.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

