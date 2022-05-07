Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will announce $259.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.24 million and the lowest is $254.34 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $225.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $987.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $982.53 million to $991.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 39.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. 523,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $75.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.