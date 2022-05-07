GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.25

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.25 and traded as low as $2.89. GWG shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 3,073 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWGH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GWG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GWG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GWG in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets in North America, Asia, Western Europe, Latin and South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Beneficient.

