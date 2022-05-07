Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

GHLD traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,183. The company has a market capitalization of $555.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Get Guild alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Guild by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.