Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th.

TSE GCG opened at C$32.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.69. The stock has a market cap of C$862.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$30.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 4.1100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

