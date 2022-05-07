Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $810.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $808.90 million to $811.60 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $752.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 718,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,474. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock worth $4,318,598. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,199,000 after buying an additional 76,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,345,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 343,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

