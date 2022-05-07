Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.63.

GDOT stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

