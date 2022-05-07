Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.63.

NYSE GDOT opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Green Dot by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Green Dot by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

