Graham Holdings (GHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.58 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

Graham has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Graham has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC stock opened at $590.82 on Friday. Graham has a 1-year low of $547.75 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.28.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Graham by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Graham by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Graham by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Graham by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.