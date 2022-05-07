Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.31. 10,758,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,754,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,640,000 after buying an additional 1,549,562 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,233,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after buying an additional 39,626 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,061,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,951,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after buying an additional 349,623 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

