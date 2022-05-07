GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Shares Down 25.1%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) traded down 25.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.40. 144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)
