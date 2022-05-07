Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.02%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 441,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.