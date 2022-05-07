Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 93,360 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,360 shares during the period. Carriage Services accounts for 5.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 5.37% of Carriage Services worth $57,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 112,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $633.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $66.33.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

