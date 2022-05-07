Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLAD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 107,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,547. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 115.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.