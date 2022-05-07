Ghost (GHOST) One Day Volume Tops $5,636.00

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $5,636.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.07 or 1.00115369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00099121 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

