Ghe LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ghe LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of MAR traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.52. 2,763,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,512. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $165.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

