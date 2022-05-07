Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 28.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 343,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

