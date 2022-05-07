Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.30.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,455,000 after purchasing an additional 99,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gates Industrial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gates Industrial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 167,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

