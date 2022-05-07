Gas (GAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.04 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00010721 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $38.24 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00183127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00194631 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00476827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00039141 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,538.80 or 2.00276784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

