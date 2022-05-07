G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Issues Earnings Results

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.93% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.
GTHX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 934,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,421. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.03.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
