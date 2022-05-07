Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €42.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FPE. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($42.63) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €23.65 ($24.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €25.61 and its 200 day moving average is €29.04. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($39.37) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($47.16).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

