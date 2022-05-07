Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Frontdoor stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,327. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

