Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Sells £76,000 in Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) insider Richard Fraser sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £76,000 ($94,940.66).
Frenkel Topping Group stock opened at GBX 76.50 ($0.96) on Friday. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50.50 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.53. The company has a market capitalization of £86.57 million and a P/E ratio of 36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
