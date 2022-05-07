Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Sells £76,000 in Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) insider Richard Fraser sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £76,000 ($94,940.66).

Frenkel Topping Group stock opened at GBX 76.50 ($0.96) on Friday. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50.50 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.53. The company has a market capitalization of £86.57 million and a P/E ratio of 36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

