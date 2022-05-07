ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORG. Cowen reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth about $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ForgeRock by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FORG traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 212,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,165. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

