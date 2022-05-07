Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. 428,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,563. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 59.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 50.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,348,000 after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

