Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $305,400.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,620.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $622,600.00.

FLYW stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

