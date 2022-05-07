Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $157,321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $136,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

