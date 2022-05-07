First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $46.03. 2,127,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,865. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

