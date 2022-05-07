First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.64. 130,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 141,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.
