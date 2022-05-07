First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.64. 130,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 141,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

