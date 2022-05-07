FIO Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.16 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000238 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002138 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003097 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 788,978,212 coins and its circulating supply is 492,266,587 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

