Financial Contrast: Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MeiraGTx and Abcam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Abcam 0 4 0 0 2.00

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.75%. Abcam has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.51%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Abcam.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and Abcam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $37.70 million 11.39 -$79.56 million ($1.81) -5.31 Abcam $401.06 million 7.90 $5.92 million N/A N/A

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -211.03% -39.79% -24.67% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Abcam on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Abcam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

