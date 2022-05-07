Fei Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00192263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00472729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,550.46 or 1.98421595 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

