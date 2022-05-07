Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Issues Earnings Results

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.
Shares of Fathom stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 113,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.58.
FTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Fathom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom (FTHM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.