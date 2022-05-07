Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Issues Earnings Results

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of Fathom stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 113,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.58.

FTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fathom by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fathom by 403.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fathom by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fathom by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

