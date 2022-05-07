F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,987 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. F5 comprises 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of F5 worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 209.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.50. 750,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.84. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.02 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $50,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,903 shares of company stock worth $2,146,810 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.15.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

