ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $193,506.39

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $193,506.39 and approximately $305.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003016 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

