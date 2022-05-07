Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ES traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

